Sanusi’s Dethronement: “I Fear For The Political Future Of Gov Ganduje”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the drama that has trailed the dethronement of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, some are beginning to question the fate of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje after he leaves office come 2023.

One of such person is Mr Jide Ojo, a political analyst, who says he fears for the political fate of Ganduje when he eventually leaves office.

The public affairs expert who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today stated that the deposition of Sanusi by Ganduje’s government might have a negative impact on the governor’s political future.

READ ALSO: Sanusi On His Way To Lagos, Says El-Rufai

Mr Ojo was of the opinion that the situation on ground has the politics of 2023 in the mix.

“Governor Ganduje may not be seeking reelection in 2023 because he has served out his term of office, but where does he proceed from there?” the analyst asked.

He added, “With what has happened now, I fear for the political future of Governor Ganduje if he does not reconcile himself with the northern elite.”

Mr Ojo argued that many of the allegations and accusations levelled against Emir Sanusi were more like “calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it”.

As far as he is concerned, Sanusi was speaking truth to power and was routing for the masses, telling the north about the rot and the need to do something to fix the decadence within the region before it consumes everybody.

“This Emir was the conscience of the people because every time he speaks, he speaks the mind of the masses of this country” Mr Ojo opined.