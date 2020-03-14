Obiano Commissions NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has commissioned the new Permanent Orientation Camp for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Mbaukwu-Umuawulu, in Awka South Local Government Area.

According to the governor, apart from accomodating the corps members, the camp can generate about three hundred direct jobs and over one thousand indirect jobs.

“The orientation camp is expected to cater to 300 direct jobs and over 1,000 indirect jobs. That is the essence of our investments in this project apart from the fact that it will be a comfortable place to put together men and women who are serving their fatherland for a mandatory period of one year. My advice to all of you is to an effective participant in this programme,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare praised the governor for his administration’s support to the scheme.

The Minister noted that Obiano “is making the best investment in our youths, those of the ground here and the youths of Anambra who are in different skill acquisition centres.”

Speaking also, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Kehinde Aremu, confirmed the clean health status of all corps members.

He noted that prior to the commencement of the Orientation Course for the Batch A, Stream II corps members, mandatory Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests were carried out for all participants.

Aremu also reiterated the commission’s commitment to safeguarding the health status of all corps members and others involved in the scheme.

See Photos Below: