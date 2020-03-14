Osinbajo Visits Late Inspector’s Family, Pays Condolences

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a visit to the family of the late inspector Ali Gomina, the outrider in the Vice Presidents’ convoy who was killed in the line of duty.

Speaking after the visit, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, noted that all will be done to ensure that the family is well cared for in the light of the unfortunate circumstances.

Gomina died on Friday in a road accident while on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with the Vice President who was scheduled for a trip.

Osinbajo described him as “a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team”.

Gomina is survived by his wife, children, and relatives.