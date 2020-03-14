Advertisement

PHOTOS: Niger Rerun Election Witnesses Large Turnout, Peaceful Atmosphere

Updated March 14, 2020
A woman casts her vote in the rerun election into the Magama/Rijau Federal constituency of Niger State on March 14, 2020.

 

The rerun election into the Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency commenced in a peaceful atmosphere in the two local government areas of Niger State on Saturday.

Three parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – fielded candidates for the election.

Channels Television observed a large turnout of voters in some of the polling units visited.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, led a joint security force to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.

The seat of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger state was declared vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamiala following the death of the member representing the constituency, Ja’afaru Iliyasu on December 2.

