Rwanda Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Updated March 14, 2020

 

Rwanda on Saturday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus — an Indian citizen who arrived last week from Mumbai, the health ministry said.

“He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management,” the ministry added.

Rwanda is the third East African nation to confirm a case in the past two days after Kenya and Ethiopia reported their first infections on Friday.

The region had remained unscathed until now, but Rwanda has stepped up preparation, placing washbasins with soap and sanitiser around the capital Kigali.wandAir has cancelled flights to China, Israel and India, while concerts, rallies, trade fairs and sports events have been cancelled.

