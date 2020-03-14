BREAKING: Sanusi Arrives In Lagos From Nasarawa

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has arrived Lagos from Nasarawa via Abuja.

Sanusi departed Awe in Nasarawa State with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, on Friday.

At about 10:47pm, Sanusi’s plane left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, according to a spokesman for Governor El-Rufai.

His departure comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention in Nasarawa.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

The former Emir had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

On Monday, Sanusi was dethroned as Emir by the Kano state government, which accused him of insubordination.

However, Mr Sanusi’s supporters believe his sack was motivated by his frosty relationship with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.