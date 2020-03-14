Ugwuanyi Seeks Strict Compliance Of Asset Declaration For Public Office Holders

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called for strict compliance of assets declaration and code of conduct for public office holders in the state.

The governor made this call on Saturday during a workshop organised by the state government in collaboration with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for holders of public offices.

He believes that that the full compliance with the provisions of all extant laws of the establishment at the beginning and end of the tenure of every public servant will help fight and nip corruption in the bud.

“I, therefore, recommend that the bureau should utilize this programme at the four-year interval to promote the compliance of public officers with provisions of all extant laws on this subject matter with the beginning and end of their tenure,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor said his administration has taken up the issue of public officers declaring their assets before assuming office seriously.

Meanwhile the CCB Chairman, Professor Mohammed Isah commended the governor for his exceptional support and commitment to the rules of the agency.

He noted that most public office holders are scared of declaring their assets publicly, wondering why such should be the case.

“Public officers are very much afraid of declaring their assets. But there is nothing to fear about it. The more you declare your assets, the more you free yourself from unnecessary suspicion,” he said.