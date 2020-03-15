Danjuma Kasimu Emerges Winner Of Rijau/Magama Election Rerun In Niger

Danjuma Kasimu of the All Progressives Congress has emerged winner of the rerun election for Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency in Niger State.

Kasimu pulled a total of 23,085 votes ahead of his closest rival, Alamu Emmanuel of the People’s Democratic Party who scored 16,812 votes.

The candidate of APGA Shehu Saleh Rijau scored 8,670 votes.

Announcing the results at the collation centre in Rijau, Professor Mohammed Abdullahi said Danjuma Kasimu having won the highest votes cast and fulfilled the requirement of the law is declared winner and returned elected.

READ ALSO: Niger Rerun Election Witnesses Large Turnout, Peaceful Atmosphere

The seat of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger state was declared vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamiala following the death of the member representing the constituency, Ja’afaru Iliyasu on December 2.

On Saturday, voters turned out in their number to exercise their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Professor Samuel Egwu commended the process, describing it as free, fair and credible election.

He commended the security operatives in the state, the NYSC and other stakeholders who partnered INEC to ensure the success of the rerun election.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner in the State, Adamu Usman has called the candidates in the election to desist from any act that could lead to a breakdown of law, advising them to seek the intervention of the court should they feel unsatisfied rather than taking the laws in their hands.