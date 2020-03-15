Full List Of Winners At The 7th AMVCA

The highly anticipated seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has held in glamorous fashion.

It was indeed a night of glitz with so many celebrities in attendance, all looking highly ravishing in their different attires, coming together to celebrate great achievers and achievements in the movie industry within the year under review.

The night was an emotionally-charged one full of entertainment, glamour and red carpet extravaganza as Africa’s biggest film and television stars gathered at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Hosted by the duo of IK Osakioduwa and AMVCA newbie Amina Abdi Rabar, the event held on Saturday, March 14, and is organized by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice. The 7th edition of the AMVCAs was also sponsored by Amstel Malta

The biggest winner of the night was Nigerian thriller ‘Living in Bondage’, which walked home with seven awards including Best Overall Movie and Best Director which went to Nollywood legend, Ramsey Nouah. Timini Egbuson won Best Actor in a Drama whilst Toyin Abraham won in the Best Actress in a Drama, both wins for their performances in the movie ‘Elevator Baby’. Meanwhile, The MultiChoice Academy award went to East Africa for the movie ‘Promises’.

See the full list of winners below:

1

BEST ART DIRECTOR

RATNIK

DIMEJI AJIBOLA & IWAOTAN OLUSOLA ROBERTS

2

BEST MAKE-UP

GOD CALLING

LILIAN OMOZELE PAUL

3

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER MOVIE OR TV SERIES

RATNIK

DIMEJI AJIBOLA

4

BEST PICTURE EDITOR

SEVEN

TOSIN IGHO & BRYAN DIKE

5

BEST SOUND EDITOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES

LIVING IN BONDAGE

CRISTINA ARAGON

6

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES

GOD CALLING

CARDOSO

7

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER

LIVING IN BONDAGE

JOHN DEMPS

8

BEST DOCUMENTARY

SKIN

BEVERLY NAYA

9

BEST SOUNDTRACK MOVIE OR TV SERIES

LIVING IN BONDAGE

LARRY GAGA & FLAVOUR – TENE

10

BEST WRITER

LIVING IN BONDAGE

ASINUGO NICOLE & CJ OBASI

11

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (SWAHILI)

SUBIRA

RAVNEET SIPPY CHADH

12

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (HAUSA)

TUNTUBE

MUHAMMAD T. FINISHER

13

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (YORUBA)

ALUBARIKA

YEWANDE FAMAKIN

14

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (IGBO)

NNE

VICTOR IYKE

15

SHORT VIDEO ONLINE

THORN

BOLA AKANBI

16

BEST TV SERIES

TRUTH

ANIS HALLOWAY

17

MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

PROMISES

EAST AFRICA

18

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

DALITSO

ABRAHAM KABWE

19

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

PLAN B

SARAH HASSAN

20

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

LIVING IN BONDAGE

STEVE GUKAS

21

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE/TV SERIES

GLORIA SARFO

PERFECT PICTURE: 10 YEARS LATER

22

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE/TV SERIES

PASCAL TOKODI

DISCONNECT

23

BEST ACTRESS COMEDY IN A MOVIE/TV SERIES

FUNKE AKINDELE

MOMS AT WAR

24

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

CHIBUNOR “FUNNY BONE” STANLEY

SMASH

25

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

TOYIN ABRAHAM

ELEVATOR BABY

26

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

TIMINI EGBUSON

ELEVATOR BABY

27

BEST DIRECTOR

RAMSEY NOUAH

LIVING IN BONDAGE

28

BEST OVERALL MOVIE

LIVING IN BONDAGE

STEVE GUKAS

INDUSTRY MERIT AWARD

PETER IGHO

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

SWANKY JKA