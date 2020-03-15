Advertisement
Full List Of Winners At The 7th AMVCA
The highly anticipated seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has held in glamorous fashion.
It was indeed a night of glitz with so many celebrities in attendance, all looking highly ravishing in their different attires, coming together to celebrate great achievers and achievements in the movie industry within the year under review.
The night was an emotionally-charged one full of entertainment, glamour and red carpet extravaganza as Africa’s biggest film and television stars gathered at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).
Hosted by the duo of IK Osakioduwa and AMVCA newbie Amina Abdi Rabar, the event held on Saturday, March 14, and is organized by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice. The 7th edition of the AMVCAs was also sponsored by Amstel Malta
The biggest winner of the night was Nigerian thriller ‘Living in Bondage’, which walked home with seven awards including Best Overall Movie and Best Director which went to Nollywood legend, Ramsey Nouah. Timini Egbuson won Best Actor in a Drama whilst Toyin Abraham won in the Best Actress in a Drama, both wins for their performances in the movie ‘Elevator Baby’. Meanwhile, The MultiChoice Academy award went to East Africa for the movie ‘Promises’.
See the full list of winners below:
1
BEST ART DIRECTOR
RATNIK
DIMEJI AJIBOLA & IWAOTAN OLUSOLA ROBERTS
2
BEST MAKE-UP
GOD CALLING
LILIAN OMOZELE PAUL
3
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER MOVIE OR TV SERIES
RATNIK
DIMEJI AJIBOLA
4
BEST PICTURE EDITOR
SEVEN
TOSIN IGHO & BRYAN DIKE
5
BEST SOUND EDITOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES
LIVING IN BONDAGE
CRISTINA ARAGON
6
BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES
GOD CALLING
CARDOSO
7
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER
LIVING IN BONDAGE
JOHN DEMPS
8
BEST DOCUMENTARY
SKIN
BEVERLY NAYA
9
BEST SOUNDTRACK MOVIE OR TV SERIES
LIVING IN BONDAGE
LARRY GAGA & FLAVOUR – TENE
10
BEST WRITER
LIVING IN BONDAGE
ASINUGO NICOLE & CJ OBASI
11
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (SWAHILI)
SUBIRA
RAVNEET SIPPY CHADH
12
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (HAUSA)
TUNTUBE
MUHAMMAD T. FINISHER
13
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (YORUBA)
ALUBARIKA
YEWANDE FAMAKIN
14
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (IGBO)
NNE
VICTOR IYKE
15
SHORT VIDEO ONLINE
THORN
BOLA AKANBI
16
BEST TV SERIES
TRUTH
ANIS HALLOWAY
17
MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM
PROMISES
EAST AFRICA
18
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
DALITSO
ABRAHAM KABWE
19
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
PLAN B
SARAH HASSAN
20
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
LIVING IN BONDAGE
STEVE GUKAS
21
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE/TV SERIES
GLORIA SARFO
PERFECT PICTURE: 10 YEARS LATER
22
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE/TV SERIES
PASCAL TOKODI
DISCONNECT
23
BEST ACTRESS COMEDY IN A MOVIE/TV SERIES
FUNKE AKINDELE
MOMS AT WAR
24
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
CHIBUNOR “FUNNY BONE” STANLEY
SMASH
25
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
TOYIN ABRAHAM
ELEVATOR BABY
26
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
TIMINI EGBUSON
ELEVATOR BABY
27
BEST DIRECTOR
RAMSEY NOUAH
LIVING IN BONDAGE
28
BEST OVERALL MOVIE
LIVING IN BONDAGE
STEVE GUKAS
INDUSTRY MERIT AWARD
PETER IGHO
TRAILBLAZER AWARD
SWANKY JKA
