I’m Not Connected With Dethronement, Banishment Of Sanusi, Says Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has distanced himself from the dethronement and banishment of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Malami, while reacting in a short statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, on Sunday, said that he is in no way connected with the dethronement of Sanusi.

The AGF maintained that he will not comment on the matter because it is currently pending before the court.

Stressing further, Mr Malami said that the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently sub judice.

Sanusi who was deposed as Emir by the Kano State government, said recently that he is moving on and he could have easily gone to court to challenge his dethronement letter, but doesn’t want the throne back.

On Monday, Sanusi was dethroned as Emir by the Kano state government, which accused him of insubordination.

The former Emir had approached by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and got an interim order seeking his release from detention in Nasarawa.