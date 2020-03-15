Advertisement

BREAKING: Houses Burnt As Explosion Rocks Abule Ado In Festac

Channels Television  
Updated March 15, 2020

 

There was a huge explosion at the Abule Ado area of Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin LGA of Lagos State.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that a tipper offloading sand caught fire, which spread to a nearby pipeline, triggering the blast.

Many houses have been destroyed by the blaze, the Lagos state fire service, however, says the implosion is not connected with the pipeline, but there are buildings on fire in Ado Soba, Abule-Ado, and Amuwo-Odofin.

According to officials of the fire service, the situation is under control.

Below are some clips and reactions regarding the explosion, as obtained from Twitter.



