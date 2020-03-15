BREAKING: Houses Burnt As Explosion Rocks Abule Ado In Festac

There was a huge explosion at the Abule Ado area of Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin LGA of Lagos State.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that a tipper offloading sand caught fire, which spread to a nearby pipeline, triggering the blast.

Many houses have been destroyed by the blaze, the Lagos state fire service, however, says the implosion is not connected with the pipeline, but there are buildings on fire in Ado Soba, Abule-Ado, and Amuwo-Odofin.

According to officials of the fire service, the situation is under control.

Below are some clips and reactions regarding the explosion, as obtained from Twitter.

Dis jst happened nw between Festac and Abule Ado … probably a pipeline explosion pic.twitter.com/kJdOIpVauk — Abel (@abeltemitope13) March 15, 2020

Oh wow it’s worse than we thought

Abule Ado /Festac pic.twitter.com/KxU9nc4mFr — ✨ (@FirstLove04_) March 15, 2020

– Just In : Suspected pipeline explosion between Amuwo Odofin , Festac , Satellite Town and Abule Ado. – The sound which was heard in ijegun, surulere, abule egba, Ikotun, Ikeja, Isolo, Okota, Egbeda etc. It is suspected to be Another bunkery case.

pic.twitter.com/gPCo0p6f8Q — Postsubman (@Postsubman) March 15, 2020

What you people heard in festac and other parts of Lagos is obviously just the ripple effect.

I fear for the people that love here and the students in that boarding school! It was a pipeline explosion at abule Ado!! God help your children this Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/p16st834PJ — Dawriz (@dawrizz) March 15, 2020

Pipeline explosion at abule ado Lagos this morning. Chai pic.twitter.com/rtip6Tc3Tu — Engr. Rockflamez (@chimey6) March 15, 2020

Please Keep Safe in Lagos Abule Ado pipeline Explosion pic.twitter.com/t74ksvMGzH — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 15, 2020

Pray for Lagos, see the damage to these houses. Oh my God. Festac Surulere Abule Ado Lagos Explosion Isolo#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/3tAS1Yc2cO — bigTank of Doublesouth ∆≠Ω (@der_kaiser_) March 15, 2020

Verified. Abule ado

See the damages mehn pic.twitter.com/H1M9nFpbTi — Ikenna (@kennyduke) March 15, 2020

The state of Archangel Catholic Church satellite town abule ado Lagos #lagosexplosion pic.twitter.com/oyOIVwtVjH — desmond (@desmond_d_one) March 15, 2020

After the explosion today this how my hood Festac looks like rn… Most of us lost all.. But Thanks to God for life we are all safe. Abule ado pic.twitter.com/WDGQiJGFrS — timi of lagos (@timi_of_lagos) March 15, 2020

Fire at abule ado shit!!! Houses burnt where are the fire fighters @NigeriaNewsdesk @CNNAfrica pic.twitter.com/bI5zfeIytt — HunchoSavage (@Hsavageofficial) March 15, 2020