Just In: Suspected Case Of COVID-19 In Enugu

Updated March 15, 2020

Enugu state has reported a fresh suspected case of COVID-19.

This is confirmed in a statement from the permanent secretary in the state’s ministry of health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

Dr Agujiobi says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed, while a sample has been collected and sent for investigations.

The suspected case, a female, has reportedly been in the UK in the last five months.

She came to Enugu through Owerri on march the 11th to visit her son.

Dr Agujiobi adds that the suspect is being monitored and the results awaited.



