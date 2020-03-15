Nigeria’s Flamingos Thrash Guinea In 2020 U-17 W/Cup Qualifier

Nigeria’s Flamingos on Saturday thrashed Guinea 5-1 in the second leg of the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The match took place at the Agege Stadium in Lagos State and came after the team had defeated their foes 6-1 in the first leg of the match played at the 28 September Stadium, Conakry.

A hat-trick from Yemisi Samuel, brace from Rofiat Imuran and a Chinyere Kalu opener in the first leg means Nigeria qualified for the next round of the qualifier 11-2 on aggregate.

Bankole Olowookere’s side will now take on Ghana in the final round of the qualifying series later in May.

The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is billed for Monday, November 2nd to Saturday, 21 November in India.