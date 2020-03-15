Advertisement

PHOTOS: Blast Wreaks Havoc In Lagos Community

Channels Television  
Updated March 15, 2020
Destroyed buildings after the blast that rocked Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin LGA in Lagos. Photos: Channels TV/Dare Idowu

 

An early morning blast at the Abule-Ado area around Festac town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State has wreaked havoc.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday reportedly rocked neighbouring areas, with plumes of smoke seen rising into the sky.

Many nearby houses have been destroyed by the blaze while the explosion damaged buildings around the area and its environs.

RELATED: Houses Burnt, Vehicles Damaged As Explosion Rocks Abule Ado In Amuwo Odofin

Already, rescue operations are currently ongoing by state and government agencies.

See photos below:

 

 



