PHOTOS: Blast Wreaks Havoc In Lagos Community

An early morning blast at the Abule-Ado area around Festac town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State has wreaked havoc.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday reportedly rocked neighbouring areas, with plumes of smoke seen rising into the sky.

Many nearby houses have been destroyed by the blaze while the explosion damaged buildings around the area and its environs.

Already, rescue operations are currently ongoing by state and government agencies.

