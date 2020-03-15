Three Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating Military Officers In Ogun

Three men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating to be military officers after they were nabbed by the police wearing Army camouflage.

The suspects were arrested by officers of the Ogun police command in Agbado area of the state during a routine patrol on Friday.

According to a statement by the police spokesman in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects claimed initially to be officers of 174 Battalion Ikorodu, but on further investigation, two amongst them confessed to having been dismissed from the Nigerian army a long time ago while the third happened to be their friend who was co-opted into their nefarious activities.

He identified the suspects namely: Jacob Onebi m’ 36, Olabode Oluwaseun m’ 35, and Olanrewaju Adebayo m 33; stressing that the men have been on the close watch of the police following series of reports from members of the public about their illegal activities in the area.

DSP Oyeyemi added that the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.