FG Working With States To Build Well-Equipped Isolation Centers – Oloriegbe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chairman, Senate Committee On Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe says the National Assembly has taken a decision that the Federal Govt should work with states to develop well-equipped and functional isolation centres.

Oloriegbe said this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noting that it is part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He also commended the Federal Government for other steps being taken to curb the spread of the disease.

“The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has been able to develop various policies and strategies and one of it is being able to establish centres for testing,” Oloriegbe said, adding that initially there were only two but they have now been increased to five.

“Now part of what we are doing in the National Assembly is to say that the testing should be extended to at least one per geo-political zone and within the next two weeks, to have in every state of the country, the ability to conduct tests.

“In addition to that, the provision of isolation centres particularly in the point of entries. Initially, three point of entries were identified to be critical (Lagos, Abuja and Kano but in the last three weeks, this has been extended to other states”.

Read Also: Lagos State Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 People

Oloriegbe also commended the government for issuing a travel ban on 13 countries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced the ban at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The affected countries are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, Netherland, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.