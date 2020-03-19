COVID-19: Presidency Berates Senate Over Demands For Buhari To Address Nigerians

The Presidency has rebuked the Senate for calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians in a television broadcast with regards to the Coronavirus.

At plenary on Wednesday, the Senate had asked President Buhari to address the country on the measures taken to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Reacting to the call, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that such calls are ‘populist advocacies’ which are unnecessary at this time.

Mr Shehu further noted that such calls by members of the Senate are cheap and sensational.

“Populist advocacies such as the one accusing the President of “complacency” simply because he has not made a television address by ranking members of our respected parliament are cheap and sensational. These are not the times for populism and cheap politics,” the President’s aide stated.

According to Mr Shehu, Nigeria, like every other country around the world, is dealing with the unexpected and unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Muhammadu Buhari administration has taken some steps to mitigate the effects on the Nigerian people.

He said that the Federal Government does not want to create panic, adding that the government will continue to update the Nigerian public with relevant information.

The presidential Spokesman pleaded with every Nigerian to cooperate with the government in the fight against COVID-19 and obey all instructions from the NCDC.

He assured that there is a high level Presidential Coordination Committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), adding that the body should be allowed to carry out its duties.

“We also plead with Nigerians not to see this most peculiar of times as one to be politicised or seen as an opportunity to regurgitate grudges against the government or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). North, South, East, and West – all Nigerians must unite to fight this plague, irrespective of religious or ideological affiliation,” Mr Shehu said.

Speaking on the measures put in place by the FG to prevent the spread of cases imported into Nigeria, Mr Shehu said the President has already ordered the restrictions of travel from 13 countries, each with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He added that the government has also suspended visas issued to nationals of these countries. The restriction will take effect from March 20 and will remain until further notice. While Nigeria delights in welcoming the world, the safety and protection of our citizens and land must take priority.

“The various agencies of government including Media owned by the government have embarked on vigorous campaigns promoting hygiene measures. There are, currently, very stringent regimes of checks at the points of air and sea entry into the country. The effort Nigeria is making as is well known, has already received the commendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The Presidency wishes to assure Nigerians that government is on top of the situation. There is no cause for panic. So far measures put in place are working efficiently. What this country is doing has been recommended as a template.

“The President trusts the relevant Ministers in his cabinet and the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who are providing him with constant updates and professional counsel. These officials have a track record of competence.

“The President instructed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to reduce the pump price of fuel. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a crash in the global price of crude oil, and the President decided that every Nigerian should benefit from this.

“Subsequently, the NNPC announced a 20 naira deduction, and the pump price of fuel has now been reduced from 145 naira per litre to 125 naira per litre.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday announced a credit relief of N1.1Trillion Naira to businesses affected by the pandemic. The Bank has also established a facility for household, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and announced a reduction of interest rates for loans from 9% to 5%,” the spokesman’s communique read in part.

On behalf of President Buhari, Mr Shehu thanked all those at the forefront of the fight against the deadly disease in Nigeria.