I Will Be Surprised If My Opponent Heads To Supreme Court – Senator Ubah

The Senator representing Anambra South district in the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, says he will be surprised if his opponent, Mr. Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) heads to the Supreme Court over his election victory.

Ubah’s comments on Thursday follow the Appeal Court ruling which set aside a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court judgment sacking him as the lawmaker representing the region.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Stephen Adah, the court held that the FCT High Court acted outside its jurisdiction to entertain a matter that arose in Anambra state.

But appearing during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ubah said he doesn’t think anyone can appeal a verdict given by an appellant court.

“I will be very surprised if they challenge what was given. You need to give me some time so that they (my lawyers) can look at the judgment.

“I don’t think, to my best knowledge, that it is appealable. But if they go to the Supreme Court, I’m more than ready,” he said.

READ ALSO: Buhari Receives Senate President, Yobe Governor In Abuja

Speaking further, Ubah alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been working hard to oust him from office.

According to him, he is the only Senator in the country that has faced two opponents in a tribunal shortly after the general elections.

“I have passed through serious hurdles; I am the only Senator in Nigeria that faced the tribunal with two opponents – from the PDP and the APC,” he said.

“With the court victory in the tribunal, we went to the Appeal Court in Enugu with court victory. They have done everything possible to take me out of my seat. And at the same time, they are working in conjunction with so many parties.

“At the end of the day, touch not His anointed and do his prophet no harm. One with God is a majority. So we are working, I need now to concentrate and give value to those who have elected me,” he said.