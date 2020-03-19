Coronavirus Live Updates: NGF Inaugurates Committee To Curb Outbreak

Welcome to our live updates of the biggest developments and news about the coronavirus outbreak from all parts of the world.

These are the major developments about the coronavirus outbreak across the world today:

Scammers Use Coronavirus To Trick Fearful South Africans

South Africa’s central bank has warned citizens against scammers visiting homes to “recall” banknotes and coins they said were contaminated with the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19: NGF Inaugurates Committee To Curb Outbreak

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) has inaugurated a seven-man committee to address and curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

COVID-19: Lagos State Shuts Down Schools

The Lagos Government has announced the closure of public and private schools in the state starting from Monday, March 23rd, 2020.

Russia Registers First Coronavirus Death

Russia registered the first death of a patient infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, an elderly woman who had been hospitalised in Moscow, health officials said.

NFF Suspends Football Activities In Nigeria Over Coronavirus

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has suspended football activities in the country for four weeks due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Two US Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two US lawmakers including a Florida representative on Wednesday became the first members of Congress to announce they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

PHOTOS: Muslim Faithful Sanitise Their Hands Before Juma’ah Prayers

Muslims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Friday were seen practising the hand cleansing precautionary measures as efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus gathers momentum.

British Airways To Cut Jobs Over Coronavirus Outbreak

British Airways will cut jobs after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for global air travel, its chief executive Alex Cruz said on Friday.

Covid 19: Buhari Receives Interim Report From Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has received an interim report from the committee set up to review the impact of Covid 19 and the fall in the price of crude oil.

Romanian PM Self-Quarantines After Possible Coronavirus Contact

Romania’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that he would self-quarantine after attending the same meeting as a senator from his party who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

250,000 Pilgrims Mass In Pakistan Despite Coronavirus Warnings

Hundreds of thousands of Islamic worshippers gathered in eastern Pakistan this week amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, ignoring government warnings that such events could propagate the disease.

EPL Suspended Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The English Premier League (EPL) has been suspended until April 4th, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the organisers on Friday.

UEFA Suspend Champions League, Europa League Matches

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) have suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches billed for next week over the coronavirus outbreak.

Nigeria’s Second Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Health Minister Gives Update

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire is currently giving a live update on the case of coronavirus in Nigeria. He says one of the two cases of the virus in Nigeria is now negative and the patient will be discharged soon.

Ghana, Kenya Record First Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health, said. According to the statement, the two cases were persons who came back to the country recently from Norway and Turkey.

Canada PM’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late Thursday while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine. Canada’s leader and his 44-year-old wife announced Thursday they were self-isolating while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

EPL: Chelsea Star Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement by the club. The club noted that the player had undergone a test after he displayed symptoms similar to mild cold on Monday morning with the result returning positive on Thursday evening.

Kindly refresh the page for more live updates about the coronavirus pandemic across the world.