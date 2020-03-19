Police Kill Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Police authorities in Kaduna state say their officers have killed some members of a a kidnap gang and rescued two victims at Daku village in Giwa local government area of the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Sunday Onah, disclosed this to reporters while displaying the body of one the suspects and recovered items from the kidnap gang during the operation.

According to him, the the bandits stormed the village at midnight on Wednesday and kidnapped one Dauda Sani and his brother, and later killed one of the victims.

He explains that the police operatives who got the information quickly swung into action and engaged the bandits in a gun battle, killed one of them, and rescued Sauda Sani and his brother who is receiving treatment in the hospital.

The police boss also disclosed that the bandits fled into the bush abandoning their six motorcycles die to the superior fire power of the police.

He further revealed that other exhibits including two AK 47 rifles, 34 rounds of live ammunition, three techno phones, rechargeable mp3 torch light, charm jacket and n268,000 were recovered from the bandits.

On his part, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan commended the effort of the police in dislodging the bandits, while also calling on residents to always alert the police with timely and credible information to save lives and properties.