BREAKING: WAEC Postpones Conduct Of WASSCE For School Candidates 2020

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to a time undisclosed.

This is according to a statement on Friday, March 20, 2020.

In the statement by Patrick Areghan, Nigeria’s head of WAEC national office, the education body said the examinations scheduled to begin on April 6, 2020, has been postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Areghan added that the timetable for the examinations would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

Below is the full statement by the examination council.