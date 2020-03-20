Celebrities Hit By The Coronavirus

From the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to Hollywood star Tom Hanks, the new coronavirus has also hit the rich and famous as it continues its march across the globe.

Here is a roundup:

– Politics –

Barnier, who leads negotiations with Britain on Brexit, announced in a video on Twitter on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is strictly confined to his home.

“I’m fine, morale is good,” the 69-year-old former French foreign minister said, speaking from France.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in isolation since March 13, after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive.

At a news conference in front of his residence on March 17, he called on Canadians to hunker down for the long haul against the coronavirus.

Members of governments in several countries — Britain, France, Iran, Morocco, Norway, Poland, and Spain — have been infected.

– Royals –

The principality of Monaco said on Thursday that Prince Albert II had tested positive, although a statement said there were “no concerns for his health”.

The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.

– Arts –

On Wednesday Cameroonian jazz star Manu Dibango, 86 was admitted to a French hospital suffering from the virus, his official Facebook page said, adding he was “resting well and calmly recovering”.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress, and singer Rita Wilson, announced they had tested positive for the virus on March 12, while the couple were in Australia.

Five days later they were released from the hospital and have since quarantined themselves.

British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus and gone into self-isolation.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju, who played the role of Tormund, has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is doing well, the Norwegian said in an Instagram post. He said he and his family were in self-isolation at home.

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda, who lives in northern Spain, also has the virus and is in hospital. He felt the first symptoms on February 25, two days after returning from a literary festival in Portugal.

– Sport –

France’s 2018 World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has been in self-isolation at his home since March 11 after testing positive. His club Juventus in Italy has announced their Italian defender Daniele Rugani has also tested positive.

As a precautionary measure, their teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has been in isolation for several days in Madeira, where he was born, though he has shown no symptoms. He has called on fans via social media to respect public health guidelines.

At Fiorentina, another top Italian club, 10 players are infected, including Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, Argentinian defender German Pezzella and Italian striker Patrick Curone.

In Britain, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive.

Seven basketball players in the NBA have tested positive, most recently four from the Brooklyn Nets, including superstar Kevin Durant, who follows Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of Utah Jazz, and a Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood.

-AFP