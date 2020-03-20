COVID-19: Google Doodle Honours Handwashing Pioneer Doctor Ignaz Semmelweis

Google on Friday, March 20 posted a handwashing video Doodle recognising Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis and creating awareness about handwashing to curtail the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, Google explained that the doodle follows the official guidelines on how to properly wash your hands from the World Health Organisation.

“Today’s Doodle recognises Hungarian physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, widely attributed as the first person to discover the medical benefits of handwashing.

“On this day in 1847, Semmelweis was appointed Chief Resident in the maternity clinic of the Vienna General Hospital, where he deduced and demonstrated that requiring doctors to disinfect their hands vastly reduced the transmission of disease,” Google wrote, explaining the doddle.”

Handwashing is one of the major ways of combating the deadly virus and avoiding the spread.

Watch the video below…