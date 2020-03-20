COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt Orders Closure Of Schools

In view of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Nasarawa State government has ordered the closure of all public schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Fati Jimeta Sabo made the announcement at an emergency meeting with Directors, Chief Evaluation Officers and Association of Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), on Thursday.

Also, the Commissioner directed all school principals across secondary schools in the state, to hasten and complete ongoing examination by latest Thursday, March 26.

Students are to proceed on vacation until further notice.

The statement issued by the education ministry reads: “Following the growing concern and gradual spread of Coronavirus popularly known as COVID19, the State Ministry of Education Science and Technology, has directed principals of public secondary schools in the state to complete their second term examination latest Thursday 26 of March 2020, and proceed for vocation.”

The directive is coming on the heels of recent reports indicating that five members of a family in Keffi, have been quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, suspected to have contracted the disease.