It ‘Feels Good’ Playing At Old Trafford I Used To Watch – Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has expressed joy at playing for Manchester United at the Old Trafford, saying it “feels good.”

The Nigerian forward who joined United on a six-month loan from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua, has been in fine form for the English giants.

He has netted four goals in eight games thus far for the Red Devils and has on several occasions, described playing for the team he supported as a child as a dream come true.

According to the former Watford man, he used to go to event centres, and pay money to watch Manchester United matches back then in Nigeria.

He was quoted on the club’s official website as saying that he first visited the Old Trafford in 2013.

Ighalo admitted that it was a surreal moment for him then as he was outside the edifice taking photos.

The striker, in 2016 while still on the payroll of Watford, finally played at the Theatre of Dreams, a moment he said “feels good.”

“And even now, playing for United? It’s making even greater moments for me,” the player said.

Speaking further, he recalled he had a Manchester United shirt but noted that his name was not written at the back because he could not afford it.

United are considering signing the Nigerian on a permanent deal at the end of his short stint.