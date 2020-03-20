Just In: CBN Sells Dollars At N380/USD

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has made an alteration to the price of dollar sales.

In a communique to all banks and Bureau De Change on Friday, the CBN advised that the BDC to end-user sales of the Dollar should not be more than N380/1USD.

This is the highest official exchange rate between the dollar and naira in over two years suggesting a devaluation might be in the pipeline.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: CBN Set To Inject N1trn Into Nigerian Economy