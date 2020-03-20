Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim Self-Quarantines

Popular Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim on Friday said she had put herself under self-isolation after arriving from the United Kingdom.

Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, has advised all visitors arriving into the country to self-quarantine for at least 14 days, in order to limit the potential spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

The self-quarantine is highly recommended especially for those arriving from coronavirus hotspot countries, including the UK.

“Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health,” Ikpe-Etim said on Twitter.

“I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and in constant communication with them.”

The actress, who came into prominence in 2008 for her role in Reloaded, said she was not displaying any symptoms of the coronavirus.

“However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear,” she said.

“I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.”