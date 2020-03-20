Advertisement

Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim Self-Quarantines

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated March 20, 2020
Nse Ikpe-Etim won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for playing "Nse" in Journey to Self. Photo: Nse Ikpe-Etim / Twitter
Nse Ikpe-Etim won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for playing “Nse” in Journey to Self. Photo: Nse Ikpe-Etim / Twitter

 

Popular Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim on Friday said she had put herself under self-isolation after arriving from the United Kingdom.

Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, has advised all visitors arriving into the country to self-quarantine for at least 14 days, in order to limit the potential spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

The self-quarantine is highly recommended especially for those arriving from coronavirus hotspot countries, including the UK.

“Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health,” Ikpe-Etim said on Twitter.

 

“I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and in constant communication with them.”

The actress, who came into prominence in 2008 for her role in Reloaded, said she was not displaying any symptoms of the coronavirus.

“However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear,” she said.

“I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.”



More on Coronavirus

Catholic Church Forgives Sins Of Those Stricken By Coronavirus

COVID-19: Google Doodle Honours Handwashing Pioneer Doctor Ignaz Semmelweis

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 10,000

Gabon Records Second Coronavirus Death In Sub-Saharan Africa

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement