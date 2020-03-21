Emir of Daura, Residents Hold Special Prayer Against Coronavirus

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq on Saturday led residents of Daura town in a special prayer against the new, deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The 84-year-old Emir, during the prayer session held at the foreground of his palace, asked residents to see the horrific virus as a test from the Almighty Allah and intensify prayers against the outbreak, along with other untimely death-related diseases.

The Emir, while describing the outbreak as deadliest than Boko Haram, believes that if it persists, in the next two months everyone will find his way into begging.

He, however, directed all Qur’anic school teachers and clerics of all sects to immediately shut down their respective centers in strict compliance with the state government’s policy.

“It’s unfortunate that Saudi authority has suspended both lesser and annual hajj pilgrimage in fear of the outbreak,” Umar added.

Nigeria currently has 12 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus which has infected more than 250,000 people across the world and killed over 10,000.