Imo Govt Shuts Down All Tertiary Institutions, Schools

The Imo State government has ordered the closure of all tertiary institutions, primary and secondary schools in the state till further notice over the Coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing residents of the state during a broadcast on Saturday, Governor Hope Uzodinma said an isolation centre has been set up in Owerri to quarantine any person who tests positive to the virus.

The governor also asked relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

According to him, arrangements have been put in place to test all passengers arriving at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport of symptoms of the Coronavirus.

He explained that any passenger that manifests signs of the symptoms will first be taken to a bay that has been set up at the airport for further examination.

The move comes 24 hours after the governor constituted a nine-member committee on the prevention of Corona Virus disease (COVI-19).

The committee headed by former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Professor Maurice Iwu is to take proactive measure to prevent the spread of the disease which is ravaging many parts of the world.