Nigeria Closes Lagos, Abuja International Airports Over Coronavirus

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Saturday said international flights will be restricted from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International airport in Abuja.

The decision was necessary as a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, NCAA said in a statement obtained by Channels TV.

The restriction, which will last for a month, will come into effect from Monday, March 23.

However, emergency and essential flights are exempted from the restriction, according to the NCAA.

Meanwhile, domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports, the NCAA statement, signed by its Director-General, Musa Nuhu, said.

On Saturday, Nigeria confirmed 10 new cases of the new coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 22.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said in a tweet. “That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria.”

The NCAA had earlier announced restrictions of international flights from the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa.

The restrictions – for Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt – kick in today, March 21.