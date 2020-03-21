Nigeria’s Index Coronavirus Patient Discharged

The Lagos State government has confirmed the discharge of Nigeria’s index Coronavirus patient.

The patient, who is an Italian, has been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, after testing positive to COVID-19 on February 28.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the development in a series of tweets on Friday.

In a picture accompanying his tweets, the Italian was seen with the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and other health officials.

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.

“Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact,” the governor said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the process involved “contact tracing and containment strategies.”

He further noted that the state has recorded new imported cases of the disease, stressing that the government will still apply the same method to reduce its spread.

“The index patient consented to donate one unit of white blood (plasma) before he was discharged today. The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target #COVID19 virus.

“The white blood plasma is frozen in our Bio-bank and will be useful in handling new cases. The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for #COVID19 yet.

“The index patient appreciated the exceptional care and support given to him by the staff of the mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, all members of the EOC.

“The EOC team was extremely happy to bid the patient farewell. Once again, we like to convey the enthusiasm of our team to do the very best possible in handling incidents of Coronavirus,” he said.