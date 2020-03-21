Troops Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

Troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued nine victims kidnapped by bandits in Bindim and Koli towns, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The victims – seven males and two females – have been handed over to their respective families by the military authorities.

In a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, Benard Onyeuko, the rescued was made possible based on credible intelligence.

“Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI acting on credible intelligence invalidates 2 bandits in Bindim and Koli towns of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The successful operation led to the recovery of 17 Rounds of 7.62 mm of AK 47 and 1 Motorcycle. In the same vein, Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI while on patrol at Gando rescued 7 males and 2 females kidnapped by bandits,” the statement read in part.

According to Onyeuko, about 42 cattle and 38 sheep were also recovered from the bandits.

He explained that “troops are currently dominating the area with patrols which have helped to build the confidence of locals.”

Similarly, troops killed 24 bandits within Gurbin Magarya, Kwari and Garin Gado villages of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits met their waterloo when residents of the area placed a distress call to the military authorities on their movement with rustled animals.

Also recovered from the bandits are four AK-47 rifles, two locally made pistols and three dane guns.