BREAKING: Abuja Records One New Case Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total Number To 27

One new case of the COVID19 has been confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, March 22.

READ ALSO: Oyo Records First Case Of Coronavirus As New Victims Emerge Across Nigeria

According to the NCDC’s report via Twitter, Nigeria as at 11:00am on the 22nd of March, now has 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 .

While the 27th case has been confirmed the NCDC also noted that two persons of the number recorded have discharged.

As at the time of the report, there have been no death recorded with regards to the virus.