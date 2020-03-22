Advertisement

Colombia Announces First Coronavirus Death

Updated March 22, 2020
Members of Colombian army wear face masks agaisnt the spread of the new coronavirus as they unload milk boxes from a truck to be delivered at a childcare center in Bogota on March 21, 2020. Juan BARRETO / AFP
Colombia has reported its first coronavirus death, the country’s health minister announced Saturday, with the central American nation recording 210 infections.

Fernando Ruiz said the patient was “a 58-year-old man, living in the town of Cartagene, working as a taxi driver, who transported two foreign citizens in his vehicle in the past few days.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigeria Now Has 26 Confirmed Cases – NCDC

He died on March 16, but the cause was not established until several days later, the minister said.

Colombians will go into obligatory self-isolation for almost three weeks from Tuesday evening in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

AFP



