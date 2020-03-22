Oyo Records First Case Of Coronavirus As New Victims Emerge Across Nigeria

Oyo State has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus, adding to the tally of COVID-19 cases recorded across Nigeria.

The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija area of the State came back positive on Saturday, March 21.

Oyo State Public Health Officials in a statement said they are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.

According to the statement, a follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

The Health Authorities say they have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

Health officials, however, state that the information which was given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

Channels Television gathered that another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area.

Authorities say she has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team.

The Oyo State Health Ministry says it has released funds for activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health, the establishment of Diagnostic Centre for the screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan, and the equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases.

This was confirmed by Governor Seyi Makinde who put out some tweets regarding the situation in Oyo State.

All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 21, 2020