Access Bank Closes Branch After Visitor Tested Positive To COVID-19

Access Bank has closed its branch in Ligali, within the Ayorinde area of Victoria Island, Lagos after one of its visitors tested positive to COVID-19.

The bank in a statement on Monday revealed that the individual whose identity was not disclosed, visited the organisation when he was symptom-free.

It noted that the patient is being monitored at the Isolation Centre in Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The statement further called on those who may have come in contact with the infected person to self-isolate as the bank begins disinfection of the affected branch.

“We have confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde branch on Monday 16th March 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus,” the bank explained.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of the and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.”

As at the time of publishing this report, Nigeria has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has barred international flights in a bid to curb the outbreak of the disease.