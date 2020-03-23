Advertisement

Aisha Buhari Seeks Total Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Threat

Channels Television  
Updated March 23, 2020

 

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, is seeking a total lockdown of the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Aisha Buhari revealed this in a tweet on Monday, where she commended the state governors for closing down schools.

She said, “It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools.

“However, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work.

“We should not isolate students and expose their parents.

“Let us remember that they will meet at home”.
#TotalLockDown
#StayAtHome

Her comments come a few hours after Nigeria recorded its first death from the virus.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records First COVID-19 Death

The deceased was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in the UK.



