Coronavirus Scare: Nigerian Stock Exchange Suspends Trading Activities

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) says trading activities will be suspended due to the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement on Monday, the NSE noted that with effect from Wednesday, March 25, 2020, all its trading floors will be temporarily closed, while remote trading will continue.

It adds that NSE staff will begin a 30-day remote working plan and will be available across all digital platforms to provide support.

The statement says dealing members should continue to trade remotely through its electronic platforms such as Fix protocol and Xnet and reach out to their compliance officers if any support is required.

The NSE also stated that all physical meetings within and outside its office premises have been suspended until further notice.