COVID-19: El-Rufai Orders Partial Closure Of Markets, Train Station

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered the partial closure of markets and train stations in the state.

Governor El-Rufai also directed that only traders selling food items and medicines are permitted to open their shops with effect from Tuesday, March 24th, 2020.

This is part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statewide broadcast on Monday, Governor El-Rufai said the directive will be vigorously enforced by security agencies and the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company which will also ensure that all markets are fumigated.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Nigeria Records First COVID-19 Death

He explained that the Kaduna State Government is closely observing the implementation of proactive measures and the evolving global picture, and will not hesitate to impose a lockdown of the entire state, if events dictate, even as he promised to take care of the poor and vulnerable in case of any lockdown.

Also to minimise the movement of people, the Governor directed civil servants from Level 12 and below to remain at home for the next 30 days, effective from Tuesday, 24th March 2020.

He, however, disclosed that workers providing essential services, especially in the health, security and emergency service sectors are exempted from the directive.

El-Rufai also urged other citizens of the stage to remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel for the meantime.