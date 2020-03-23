COVID-19: Lagos Enforces Preventive Measures At Building Sites

The Lagos State government has commenced the enforcement of the preventive guidelines against COVID-19 in all construction sites in the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the decision was important and in line with the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Salako directed that no construction site must have more than 20 workers each day and all construction sites must make provision for washing of hand of all workers and visitors.

He also urged construction workers to observe social distancing of not less two metres and maintain good hygiene at all times, while the sites must have alcohol-based sanitisers for the use of workers and visitors.

The commissioner asked residents to report any construction site that does not comply with the guidelines and called for a joint effort to stop the further spread of the virus in the state.

“While we solicit for voluntary compliance in the interest of sound public health, the ministry and its agencies will not hesitate to immediately shut down any construction site found violating the directives of the state government in this regard,” he warned.