COVID-19: Nigerians Must Brace Up For Tougher Measures – Lai Mohammed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government is urging Nigerians to brace up for tougher measures in the efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the minister for information and culture, Alhaji lai Mohammed says the government is prepared to take necessary measures for contact tracing.

At the media briefing, Alhaji Mohammed said the Federal Government may be forced to employ the services of security operatives to trace contacts.

He urged people who just returned to the country to willingly submit themselves for proper check and contact tracing.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records First COVID-19 Death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Monday via its verified Twitter handle that a first COVID-19 death has been recorded.

According to the disease control agency, the case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in the UK.

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria has risen to 36, active cases are 33, two persons have been discharged and the death toll remains one.