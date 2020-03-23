COVID-19 Victim Showed Strange Symptoms, Called NCDC Before He Died – Family

A relative of Nigeria’s first coronavirus victim, Suleiman Achimugu, has reacted to his death.

Speaking to Channels Television via telephone on Monday, Abubakar Achimugu, said the late Suleiman showed strange symptoms before he died.

According to him, the victim personally called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), informing them of showing some signs of the disease.

“He got back on March 10,” Achimugu said. “His temperature was okay that he could still take extra precaution by self-isolation for 14 days. That was exactly what he did.

“A week after that self-isolation, he started noticing some symptoms that were unusual, that resembled symptoms that were being publicized on COVID-19. He called the NCDC personally to come to visit and run a test.

“He was experiencing symptoms that were alien to him. After the tests, a day after, the results were made available which came out positive, which was on Saturday. Then they arranged that he be evacuated to the COVID-19 centre in Abuja.”

While praising the NCDC for the prompt response in handling the situation, Achimugu noted that everything happened according to God’s plan.

Shortly before his demise, the victim returned to Nigeria from a private trip to the United Kingdom.

The late Suleiman was a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC).

PPMC is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) subsidiary in charge of petroleum products marketing and distribution.