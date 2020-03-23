Kano Govt Suspends Official Engagements, Events Over COVID-19

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the suspension of all official engagements till further notice as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

In a broadcast on Monday at the Government House in Kano, the state capital, the governor also directed the Ministry of Tourism and Culture to direct all owners of all Event Centres in the state, to suspend all activities till further notice.

“Ministry of Tourism and Culture should liaise with the owners of all event centres across the state, to stop their businesses henceforth, for the general health of the society. This position is hard and necessary for our well being,” he stated.

He also asked transport Unions to complement the efforts of the state government in making proper arrangement in the motor parks.

Tasking religious leaders on their roles towards containing the virus, Ganduje said: “Our Traditional and religious leaders are part of the major stakeholders in this collective effort.

“Hence it is very important for them to properly regulate all worship centres. All as proactive measures against Covid-19.”

Speaking further, the governor asked residents of the state to avoid gathering of more than 20 people for their safety, safety of the society and their families.

He also advised parents to always help their wards in observing the health instructions given by medical personnel of the state government.

“While these measures are being instituted, other measures have been taken by closing all schools across the State and minimizing social gatherings, we have established a high powered Taskforce under the leadership of His Excellency the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna,” he stated.