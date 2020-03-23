Advertisement
LIVE: Health Minister Gives Update On COVID-19 After Nigeria Records First Death
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, is giving an update on COVID-19 after Nigeria recorded the first death as a result of the disease.
The press briefing is ongoing at the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Details later…
|States
|Numbers
|States
|Numbers
|Abuja FCT
|6
|Abia
|0
|Adamawa
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|0
|Anambra
|0
|Bauchi
|0
|Bayelsa
|0
|Benue
|0
|Borno
|0
|Cross River
|0
|Delta
|0
|Ebonyi
|0
|Enugu
|0
|Edo
|1
|Ekiti
|1
|Gombe
|0
|Imo
|0
|Jigawa
|0
|Kaduna
|0
|Kano
|0
|Katsina
|0
|Kebbi
|0
|Kogi
|0
|Kwara
|0
|Lagos
|25
|Nasarawa
|0
|Niger
|0
|Ogun
|2
|Ondo
|0
|Osun
|0
|Oyo
|1
|Plateau
|0
|Rivers
|0
|Sokoto
|0
|Taraba
|0
|Yobe
|0
|Zamfara
|0
