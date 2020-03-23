Advertisement

LIVE: Health Minister Gives Update On COVID-19 After Nigeria Records First Death

Channels Television  
Updated March 23, 2020

 

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, is giving an update on COVID-19 after Nigeria recorded the first death as a result of the disease.

The press briefing is ongoing at the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Details later…

 

StatesNumbers    StatesNumbers
Abuja FCT6Abia0
Adamawa0Akwa Ibom0
Anambra0Bauchi0
Bayelsa0Benue0
Borno0Cross River0
Delta0Ebonyi0
Enugu0Edo1
Ekiti1Gombe0
Imo0Jigawa0
Kaduna0Kano0
Katsina0Kebbi0
Kogi0Kwara0
Lagos25Nasarawa0
Niger0Ogun2
Ondo0Osun0
Oyo1Plateau0
Rivers0Sokoto0
Taraba0Yobe0
Zamfara0


