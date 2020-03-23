PHOTOS: Ex-Head Of Civil Service Oyo-Ita In Court Over Fraud Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign the immediate past Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency brought Oyo-Ita to the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday morning over allegations of fraud.

She is to be arraigned along with eight others before Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

See some photos of the former Head of Civil Service of the Federation before the commencement of the court proceedings below: