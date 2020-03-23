Sports Minister Sunday Dare Mourns Rangers FC Duo

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has described the death of Rangers International’s duo of Emmanuel Ogbu and Ifeanyi George as “painful.”

George and Emmanuel died on the spot during the accident on Sunday with another passenger who is a friend to George, Eteka Gabriel, also among the casualties.

Their car ran into an articulated vehicle in Abudu, along the Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road.

While reacting to the development, Mr. Dare, also said it is a sad event for the country’s football, and condoled with the families of the players.

“Sad day for football. Again, the death of Ifeanyi George of Rangers International, Enugu in a ghastly motor accident concentrates the mind,” he tweeted.

“A very painful death. Emmanuel Ogbu, a youth footballer died along with Ifeanyi May God console their families. I share in their grief.”