Boss Mustapha, Lai Mohammed, Others Visit Abba Kyari’s Office Amid COVID-19 Speculations

Members of the presidential task force on COVID-19 including the Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday visited the Presidential Villa and the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

This is amid unconfirmed reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive to the Coronavirus.

The team however declined to answer questions on the status of the Chief of Staff or the President.

None of the members would also confirm if there will be a briefing in respect of the two cases.

However multiple sources within the villa speculate that indeed the Chief of Staff tested positive.

No one has however given an official confirmation or explanation.