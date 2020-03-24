Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Rises To 44

Two new cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Nigeria, taking the total number of cases in the country to 44.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Tuesday March 24, 2020.

According to the NCDC, one of the cases was confirmed in the FCT, while the other is the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK,” it added.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Lagos- 29

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1.

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Bauchi State Governor took the test on Monday, after he had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

Governor Mohammed had returned to Bauchi from an official trip to Lagos after he met with Atiku’s son on the plane where both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Although he has yet to show any symptoms of the disease, he has since gone into self-isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

In Lagos State which has been the worst hit in the country so far with 29 cases, the government has issued stricter measures such as shutting down all markets except those selling essential products (starting from Thursday March 26) and reducing the number of people in any gathering to 25 as against the initially announced 50.