COVID-19: Akwa Ibom CP Warns Against Unnecessary Arrest Of Suspects

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, CP Imohimi Edgal, has warned personnel of the State Police Command to avoid unnecessary arrest and detention of suspects.

He specifically gave the warning to Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, N-Nudam Fredrick, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the directive by the police commissioner was in line with the guidelines issued by the Federal and Akwa Ibom State governments to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Fredrick revealed that the State Police Command has commenced the enforcement of social restriction orders, in compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

According to him, the police commissioner has directed all officers to observe personal safety measures in the course of discharging their duties.

Similarly, Edgal ordered the immediate release on bail of suspects whose cases were bailable and cautioned officers that suspects involved in capital offences must be screened before detention and charged to court as quickly as possible.

He also urged the people of Akwa Ibom State to avoid social visits to police stations and other police offices, as well as minimise official visits except when such was absolutely necessary.