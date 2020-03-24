COVID-19: Imo Govt Asks Civil Servants To Work From Home, Procures Sanitisers

Imo State government has asked civil servants of 45 years and above to work from their homes as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday in Owerri the state capital, Governor Hope Uzodinma directed that all night clubs, pubs and restaurants be closed down till further notice.

“As a continuation of our programmes to ensure that things are not getting out of hands, we have also decided to close all night clubs and restaurants.

“By tomorrow, civil servants above 45 years will be encouraged not to come to work because they are the most vulnerable group.

“Only people on essential services that are within this age brackets will be encouraged to come to work and we will also support them with programmes that will ensure that this disease or virus does not affect them,” he stated.

According to Governor Uzodinma, the government has just procured over 1000 cartons of hand sanitizers to be distributed at Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government as well as local government offices.

The governor explained that the move is necessary to ensure that there is no outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the state.